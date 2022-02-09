Rainbow Warriors volleyball opens homestand with sweep over Long Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened their six-game homestand on Tuesday with a three set sweep over Long Island.

The ‘Bows defeated the Sharks in the first meeting between the two teams — this is Long Island’s first season of competition.

Hawaii now extends their current win streak to four games after the 26-24, 25-11, 25-14 sweep.

UH returns to the court on Wednesday for the second of their three matches against the Sharks with first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Their final game of the series with LIU is set for Friday, followed by three more home matches next week.

