Rainbow Warriors volleyball opens homestand with sweep over Long Island
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened their six-game homestand on Tuesday with a three set sweep over Long Island.
The ‘Bows defeated the Sharks in the first meeting between the two teams — this is Long Island’s first season of competition.
Hawaii now extends their current win streak to four games after the 26-24, 25-11, 25-14 sweep.
UH returns to the court on Wednesday for the second of their three matches against the Sharks with first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Their final game of the series with LIU is set for Friday, followed by three more home matches next week.
