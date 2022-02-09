Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with Pearl City homicide, arson
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl
Traffic was backed up for hours as Honolulu police responded.
SWAT finds man dead after hours-long standoff near Kahana Bay

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 9, 2022