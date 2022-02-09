Tributes
Pipeline Pro champ relives her ride from wild card to an ‘impossible’ win

Before emerging victorious at Pipeline, Moana Jones Wong hadn't competed in six years, but...
Before emerging victorious at Pipeline, Moana Jones Wong hadn't competed in six years, but landed an invite to the Billabong Pro as a wildcard.(Tony Heff | Tony Heff/ World Surf League)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Women’s surfing saw the emergence of the sport’s newest star this weekend with Moana Jones Wong upsetting world champ Carissa Moore at the Billabong Pipeline Pro.

Two days after her incredible win, the elation and disbelief is still so fresh.

“It’s too many things that happened at one time and I’m still so baffled, it doesn’t seem real,” Jones Wong said. “I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘is this a dream or did this actually happen?’”

Before emerging victorious at Pipeline, the 22-year-old North Shore native hadn’t competed in six years but landed an invite to the Billabong Pro as a wildcard.

“I’m like, ‘Wow I’m making it through all my heats, this is crazy’ and I start taking out like top girls,” Jones Wong explained. “I’m like ‘Wow, how did that happen? All of a sudden I’m in the final with the best women’s surfer of all time and I took her out too and I’m just like, ‘Wait, what, this cannot be real.”

Adding to the storybook finish, Jones Wong grew up watching the future multi-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist.

“Ever since I was like 5 or 6 years old, I would go up to the contest and ask her for an autograph,” Jones Wong said. “I would like hold up a hat or a shirt and get her autograph, so yeah, I’ve been looking up to Carissa ever since I started surfing.”

Currently, she’s in front of Moore in the latest World Surf League standings with a No. 1 ranking.

“Even though it seems impossible, nothing’s really impossible unless you think it’s impossible,” she said.

Going forward, she now works to stay in the top spot as she’s back in the water this week for the Hurley Pro at Sunset Beach.

