Notice a misspelled street sign on Oahu? The city wants to know about it

If you see a misspelled street sign on Oahu, the city wants to know about it.

As part of Hawaiian Language Month, the mayor’s office of culture and the arts is launching “Word on the Street” — a social media campaign involving the community in reporting errors like misused kahakos and okinas, or words that are just spelled wrong.

“So many of the street names are actually old family names from people who lived in the area or there are stories from a certain area and we don’t know them, but the people that live in the area do, so we want them to share that with us,” said Makanani Sala, executive director of MOCA.

To participate, just upload a photo of the street sign on Instagram and be sure to tag @hnl_mocha and use the hashtag #WordOnTheStreet.

Language experts will check their accuracy — and the signs will eventually be replaced.

