Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Notice a misspelled street sign on Oahu? The city wants to know about it

Your top local headlines for Feb. 9, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you see a misspelled street sign on Oahu, the city wants to know about it.

As part of Hawaiian Language Month, the mayor’s office of culture and the arts is launching “Word on the Street” — a social media campaign involving the community in reporting errors like misused kahakos and okinas, or words that are just spelled wrong.

“So many of the street names are actually old family names from people who lived in the area or there are stories from a certain area and we don’t know them, but the people that live in the area do, so we want them to share that with us,” said Makanani Sala, executive director of MOCA.

To participate, just upload a photo of the street sign on Instagram and be sure to tag @hnl_mocha and use the hashtag #WordOnTheStreet.

Language experts will check their accuracy — and the signs will eventually be replaced.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with Pearl City homicide, arson
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl
Traffic was backed up for hours as Honolulu police responded.
SWAT finds man dead after hours-long standoff near Kahana Bay

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds and another swell move in today
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 9, 2022)
federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 9, 2022)