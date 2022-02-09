Tributes
It’s not just fans headed to LA for the Super Bowl. Criminals (and law enforcement) are, too

The Super Bowl doesn’t just attract football fans and spectators.
The Super Bowl doesn't just attract football fans and spectators.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Super Bowl doesn’t just attract football fans and spectators.

Criminals are also drawn in to the host city trying to take advantage of the large crowds.

Law enforcement from all over the country have converged on Los Angeles ahead of this Sunday’s big game. Homeland Security Investigations has sent agents and support staff from various states, including Hawaii, to combat some of the illegal activities that start days before the event.

“Everyone wants to come out and enjoy the fun and festivities,” said Special Agent Randal Hill. “But there is crime that follows the Super Bowl.”

Among the cases HSI is working: The influx of stolen NFL merchandise that floods the marketplace.

Human trafficking and prostitution are also a focus.

And more criminals are using social media to facilitate these underground businesses making it even more difficult than in years past for law enforcement.

