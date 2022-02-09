Tributes
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

