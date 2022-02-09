Tributes
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 1,233 after 7 new fatalities reported

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported seven new coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 1,233.

The state also confirmed 519 new cases. This brings the statewide total number of COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 228,336.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 18,265 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

