Forecast: Winds ease up on Wednesday and at times even coming out of the south which may mean some Vog later this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Tuesday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week! Moderate trade winds continue today and then transition to land and sea breeze winds Wednesday through Friday as a ridge moves overhead. An approaching cold front will dissipate north of the state Friday with a bit of forecast uncertainty with the remnants this weekend. Some weather models point to south winds later this week and that may mean some Vog, volcanic haze, especially for Hawaii Island and Maui.

Let’s talk surf: A moderate-size, medium period west northwest swell will be filling into the more western islands of Kauai and Oahu later today into evening, Maui County early Wednesday. The peak of this swell will likely maximize smaller island north and west facing shore surf to low end High Surf Advisory levels Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will subside very little through Friday. Thus, surf along many north and west facing shorelines will most likely remain over head to slightly over double head high upon faces) heading into the weekend. Very small, longer period background swell will keep south shore surf seasonably low the next several days. Near gale winds with storms east of New Zealand may push slightly larger swells northward that could reach the state by early next week and provide a small boost to south shore surf. Weak trades will keep the lower period east wind wave chop small through the weekend.

