Forecast: Light winds and another swell move in today

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light and variable weather pattern from Wednesday through Friday as a high pressure ridge weakens and drifts over the region.

An approaching cold front will stall and diminish north of the island chain on Friday as high pressure builds in north of the state.

Trade winds will return this weekend with increasing shower trends.

A moderate west-northwest swell will fill in early Wednesday.

A high surf advisory is now in effect for exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands through Wednesday afternoon.

Larger south swells could reach the state by early next week.

Weak trades will keep east shore wave chop small through the weekend.

