As MFD calls off search for missing camper, family asks community for help

While the Maui Fire Department has called off its search for a camper last seen nearly a week ago, the man's family is now asking volunteers for help.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
NAKALELE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department has called off its search for a missing camper in West Maui on Tuesday evening.

Joseph “Joey” Wyatt, 37, was reported missing by his girlfriend Saturday after not coming home from a solo camping trip.

The MFD, Maui police, Coast Guard, and volunteers have been combing through the area near Nakalele Point since Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been 72 hours,” said Wyatt’s father Dave. “Still hope that he’s still around. But my fear is his adrenaline rush was near the water, and I have a feeling he somehow fell in the water.”

Wyatt’s vehicle and dog were found at Nakalele Point unattended on Saturday.

He was last seen at his Honokowai home on Thursday.

His family is now asking volunteers to help them.

“If you have time and you have the capability, come on out and help us out. We’re certainly at that point in time where we need volunteers,” Dave said.

Wyatt’s younger sister Emily said her brother loves to be outdoors, enjoyed camping and is an avid hiker. She said it’s highly unusual for him to be gone this long without contacting anyone.

“It’s prime ‘Joey’ backyard,” Emily said. “He wants to hike and run around, and it’s very typical of him to be out here and I know this was one of his favorite spots.”

Dave and Emily are now relying on strangers like Chris Berquist to help them.

“Some of the biggest challenges is that it’s along a cliff line,” said Berquist, Search Tech Advisory Team search manager. “The fall zones all got checked on day one and two, we’ve rechecked some of those today.”

Wyatt is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-8, weighs about 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt, and brown Olukai slippers.

Anyone with information, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-004063.

For details on how to help with the search, click here.

