Bribery allegations against 2 former state lawmakers diminish government trust

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many expressed shock and sorrow as federal prosecutors accused two former state lawmakers of taking money to influence legislation.

The bribery scandal is spurring calls for more transparency and public involvement at the State Capitol.

While J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in prison for federal fraud charges, Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore believes this will not be the end of this chain of corruption.

“I have a hard time believing that no other elected official had any idea that this sort of thing was going on, rumors spread pretty quickly in institutions like that,” said Moore. “And more of them need to take a stand and probably call out their colleagues.”

Former Prosecutor Randy Lee also thinks more people are involved. He describes the cases to be the tip of the iceberg.

“If this was a common thing that was happening at the legislature, I would be rather worried if I was a senator or representative,” said Lee.

The FBI investigation into English stretches back four months before his resignation — which at the time, he claimed was related to long-term COVID symptoms.

The charges allege the owner of an industrial cleaning business paid English more than $18,000 dollars to introduce, and then kill a cesspool removal bill that would benefit his company.

Meanwhile, federal law enforcement said Cullen received more than $22,000 to influence a House version of the bill.

“So, it’s really interesting to see whether or not and how strong the legislature will come out this session,” said Lee. “And it’s a good thing that this session is still new and fresh.”

“Why? Perhaps legislature should come up with tougher ethical laws and tougher laws that prohibit politicians from accepting these dinners, cash, or any type of gratuities,” he added.

Many lawmakers including House Speaker Scott Saiki, state Rep. Gene Ward and House Minority Leader Val Okimoto sent statements on Tuesday condemning the alleged actions and saying this is another blow to all trust in government.

“People lose faith in their elected leaders, people lose faith in government,” said Sandy Ma of Common Cause Hawaii. “And so, it is just something that is hard to come back from.”

“This is one of the reasons why we’ve had one of the lowest voter turnouts in the nation for four years,” said Moore. “This is why people don’t want to engage in in our local democracy.”

