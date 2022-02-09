Tributes
Amid declining cases, governor says boosters won’t be required for Safe Travels

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that booster shots will not be required for the state’s Safe Travels program.

This means visitors traveling to Hawaii will not need to provide proof of a third COVID vaccine in order to bypass the state’s quarantine rules. The program will remain as is, allowing travelers with up to two shots — or a negative test result — to avoid quarantine.

The governor said he made the decision, citing the state’s declining COVID case count. On Tuesday, Hawaii’s daily infection average dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-December.

While the booster isn’t required for the Safe Travels program at this time, officials are still encouraging people to get a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.

“While booster shots are not required to travel, we encourage visitors to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, wear their masks, and travel responsibly throughout our islands for the health and safety of our communities,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Meanwhile, Ige said the indoor mask mandate will remain in place.

