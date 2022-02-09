27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui Police Department recruit is in a coma after passing out during training last week.

Alexa Jacobs’ family said the 27-year-old is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

Her family said she has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday. Her temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maui police have not given any details on what led up to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a release, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. So far, they have raised nearly $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.