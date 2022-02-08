Tributes
Virginia shelter looks for person who left dog near death behind dumpster

By Joi Bass and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia animal shelter is on the lookout for the person responsible for leaving a dog near death behind a dumpster at their facility.

Richmond Animal Care and Control released surveillance video showing a person dumping the dog, named Olympus, at their facility early in the morning on Sunday when it was 19 degrees outside.

RACC says the dog was left at their facility around 9:30 Sunday morning
RACC says the dog was left at their facility around 9:30 Sunday morning(Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Olympus can be seen trying to follow the person but shortly collapses. He was outside for seven hours when he was discovered by RACC staff at 9:30 that morning.

Volunteers say he was just skin and bones, couldn’t stand, was freezing cold and had dirt pouring out of his mouth, according to WWBT.

RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures
RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures(WWBT)

The director was able to take the dog to Virginia Veterinary Centers and used her heated seats and heat in her car to keep him alive long enough to reach the hospital.

Once he arrived at the hospital, the dog’s temperature was too low to read and his blood pressure wasn’t strong enough to place an IV.

RACC says Olympus is doing better since then and more test results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

