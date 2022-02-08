Sources: Building fire in Pearl City linked to possible homicide

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into a building fire in Pearl City on Monday night.

Police sources say it may have been linked to a possible homicide.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene of Lehua Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Occupants say crews managed to quickly put out the flames that were coming from a kitchen.

The Honolulu Fire Department said there was one unresponsive person in the unit.

Neighbors described the scene as chaotic.

“I’m in there working and and all of a sudden I hear sirens and all kinds of commotion come on my balcony,” said neighbor Chris Navarre. “I see this huge flame just flying out the window. Glass flying everywhere. It was just pretty crazy.”

Crews managed the get the fire under control jut before 9:20 p.m.

Only one other unit sustained some water damage.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police for further information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

