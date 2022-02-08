Schatz secures $100M in federal funds to help cover costs of emptying Red Hill tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday that he has secured $100 million in new federal funding to help cover the costs of emptying the Red Hill fuel tanks.

The money would also go to other costs associated with the ongoing contamination crisis.

“This bill funds defueling, and it establishes Congress’s position on Red Hill: the DoD must defuel and follow the state’s order immediately,” Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a news release. “We still have more work to do, but we are making good progress to protect our water and get this right.”

Schatz said the $100 million is the “first round of possible funding to defuel Red Hill.”

There’s no estimate for how much such an operation will cost.

The state ordered the Navy to empty the underground fuel storage tanks, which sit 100 feet above a key aquifer, after fuel contaminated the Navy’s own water line.

The Department of Defense is fighting that order in court.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.