Netflix to help Native Hawaiian filmmaker tell her next island story

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian filmmaker Erin Lau tells stories through a script, camera and on-screen talent. But the heartbeat of her projects is her love for Hawaii.

“The more stories we can get out about us, the more we can fill in that bigger picture and all these shades of who we are as Hawaiians and the Hawaii community,” she said, from her home in Los Angeles.

Netflix, Tribeca Studios and Gold House selected her as one of three indigenous filmmakers for a new director’s program. The Future Gold Film Fellowship aims to further the work of Asian and Pacific Island filmmakers.

Lau is thrilled.

“They are funding and giving mentorship and creative feedback on all three projects,” she said. “They’ll all be shot and finished by the end of May with the aim of premiering it at the Tribeca Film Festival. Then we’ll see where they go from there.”

Lau’s film “Inheritance” will be about a struggling local photographer who’s shooting the Big Island’s lava flow and dealing with deep-rooted family problems.

“I grew up in Kahaluu, Hawaii. All of my work is dedicated to stories about our community,” she said.

Family is a thread woven through her her other works, like the acclaimed “The Moon and the Night” that focuses on the joy, struggles and hardships faced by local families.

“We have to be willing to confront a lot of the not-such-beautiful things too and start to ask why. Why are we here? Why are our families in this shape? That’s when we can de-tangle ourselves from this traumatic things going on in our home,” she said.

Lau now lives and freelances on the mainland West Coast, but she spends a lot of time back home.

She’s working on a movie with other Native Hawaiians for the Hawaii International Film Festival and co-producing a documentary about Mauna Kea and the Native Hawaiian movement.

“I think at the end of the day I just want to make honest work that serves our community well and asks us to think deeply about things. Whatever shape that takes I’m open to,” she said.

The Kamehameha School’s graduate studied film at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Chapman University. She’s someone to watch. Someday there may be a feature film with her name on it.

