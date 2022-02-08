Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An amateur MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting a child last week confessed to the crime, police said.

And on Monday, that little girl bravely told the court what happened.

The victim, who is under 10, told the court that 28-year-old Jai Troche pulled her into the men’s bathroom at the Hookipa Kahaluu Housing Community Center last week and assaulted her.

“I was screaming,” the child said, in a court hearing held virtually.

The deputy prosecutor then asked: “And when you were screaming, did the man do anything to stop you from screaming?”

The child’s reply: “He was choking me.”

The victim said Troche held his arm around her neck until she passed out.

In court, a detective with the Honolulu Police Department also said Troche confessed to the crime in his statement to police.

“He said he skateboarded towards the girl just to rape her,” said HPD Detective Shayne Iwamoto.

“Basically, he put his hand down her pants and confirmed that he did touch her vagina. specified that he fondled her for a few seconds. He said he pulled her bottoms off.”

Iwamoto said Troche told him he did not penetrate the girl.

Troche is charged with kidnapping, third-degree sex assault and first-degree attempted sex assault. He remains behind bars on $1 million bail.

A judge ruled there is sufficient evidence to provide probable cause for all charges. Troche’s case now moves to Circuit Court for trial.

