Man seriously injured after fire breaks out from Makiki building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after a fire broke out at a building in Makiki on Monday night, officials said.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, crews arrived at 1520 Ward Ave. just after 10 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units.

The blaze was fully extinguished about 20 minutes later.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 74-year-old man for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the unit was not equipped with smoke alarms.

Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

