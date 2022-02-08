Hawaii reports 533 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 533 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

This brings the statewide total number of COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 227,817.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll remained at 1,226.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 19,929 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

