Forecast: Lighter winds and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds continue on Tuesday then diminish to more light and variable winds from Wednesday through.

An approaching cold front will diminish north of the island chain on Friday as high pressure builds in north of the state.

Trade winds will return this weekend with increasing shower trends.

A moderate west-northwest swell will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, potentially boosting surf to near high surf advisory levels.

Another, larger, northwest swell may arrive in just over a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell and a small south swell will continue for the next couple of days.

