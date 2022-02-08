Federal prosecutors: Former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands in bribes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In newly-released court documents, federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for legislative actions ― including killing bills ― meant to benefit an associate’s company.

The allegations were included in an information document, which usually means the defendant has negotiated terms of a plea agreement in advance of being charged.

Prosecutors allege that English accepted bribes from a company in the wastewater management field that could benefit from government-funded cesspool replacement programs.

The bribes allegedly came in the form of hotel rooms, but also in cash. And in one particularly outrageous incident, prosecutors said, English took $10,000 to kill cesspool bills.

That bribe allegedly happened around March 2020, when English met someone in their vehicle and discussed a series of bills that “Person A” wanted killed until the following legislative session.

“Well it’s easy to kill bills. It’s hard to pass them,” English told “Person A,” according to prosecutors.

In a separate incident in January 2021, English allegedly met “Person A” in his vehicle again and accepted $5,000 in cash.

“I can definitely use that right now. All the mortgages have become due,” English replied, according to prosecutors. “Thank you. I really appreciate it.”

Based on the court filings, it appears “Person A” was cooperating with authorities and recording conversations with English.

Shortly after English allegedly accepted the $5,000, FBI special agents conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle with English and “Person A.” In the court filing, prosecutors said English “made an unsuccessful effort to hide the $5,000 under the front floor mat of Person A’s vehicle.”

English did not disclose the money and gifts from the company in required disclosure filings. Prosecutors said the fraud started as early as January 2015 and continues through January 2021.

The former Senate majority leader retired from the state Legislature in April 2021, saying that he was experiencing symptoms of “long COVID.”

A state Senate spokesperson had no immediate comment on the filing.

The allegations against him come ahead of a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on public corruption. Additional information on what will be discussed was not released.

