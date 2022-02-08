Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

English pub closing after more than 1,000 years

After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Saint Albans, just north of London, claims it’s been open since the year 793.

If that’s true, it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open.

Although, he admitted things were getting tough, even before the pandemic.

In fact, a quarter of the United Kingdom’s pubs closed between 2008 and 2018 as people ditched them to drink in restaurants or at home.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is named after the 11th century building it is located in, which used to host cock fights.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England.

The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for hours as Honolulu police responded.
SWAT finds man dead after hours-long standoff near Kahana Bay
As the Omicron surge begins to wane in Hawaii, the pressure to ease COVID restrictions is...
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
As COVID deaths rise, new research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Jasyon Ocino was born prematurely at 25 weeks and weighed just under three pounds
Class-action lawsuit accuses HMSA of denying needed medical treatments

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds and bigger surf on the way
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
An investigation is underway into a building fire in Pearl City.
Sources: Building fire in Pearl City linked to possible homicide
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Hawaiian petrel chick
Groups sue Maui resort over bright lights that disorient seabirds