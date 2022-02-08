Asphalt company hit with $107,000 fine for polluting West Kauai waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui asphalt company operating out of Waimea Kauai was recently fined by the state Department of Health.

The DOH said Maui Asphalt X-IV, LLC was issued a violation notice for discharging pollutants into state waters without a permit or pollution control methods.

“Industrial pollution poses a threat to Hawaiʻi residents and our natural resources,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “DOH will continue to enforce environmental regulations to protect public health and the environment.”

The company operated their Waimea site in West Kauai for five years. According to the DOH, during that time, there were 43 recorded instances when pollutants were found in the water. Such pollutants included aggregate, dirt, fuel, oils and other contaminated runoff.

Maui Asphalt is ordered to pay the $107,500 fine and get up to par with national discharge standards. They must also form a pollution control plan.

