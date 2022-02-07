Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues

Valentine's Day flower delivery meets pandemic-era economic challenges. (Source: CNN)
By Karin Caifa
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans have encountered some pandemic-related supply chain issues, whether at the grocery store or waiting longer for a package.

For products where timing is everything, the crunch feels especially intense.

Mark Chatoff, owner of the California Flower Mall, said his 35 vendors face the same economic issues as other retailers, as growers and suppliers count down to a second pandemic-era Valentine’s Day.

“We are facing rising costs, logistics, transportation – which is part of logistics – shortages,” Chatoff explained.

Gersain Bustos brings flowers to the Los Angeles market from local growers but also items like roses from South America.

He says disruptions to those air shipments are unlike anything he’s seen in his 30 years in the flower industry.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, florists are feeling the pressure over delivering on time.

Ken Denaburg, however, says his flower shop will have what it needs this Valentine’s Day, thanks to lessons learned throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had to change design styles, where we can’t get certain flowers and certain supplies,” Denaburg explained. “We’ve been practical and made changes so that we wouldn’t try to force something that didn’t work out.”

While florists like Denaburg believe supply will meet demand, Society of American Florists CEO Kate Penn says flexibility and creativity may enter the mix.

“It’s just that sometimes if you’re looking for something super specific, you might not be able to get it,” she said, adding the earlier you can order, the better.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Latest News

HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 7, 2022)
As the Omicron surge begins to wane in Hawaii, the pressure to ease COVID restrictions is...
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline
K-9 Scout (left) will be taking over for K-9 Falcon (right), who's retiring from the Hawaii...
After a longtime K-9 turns in his badge, Hawaii County welcomes a new officer to the force
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K