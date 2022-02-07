Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trade wind pattern with limited showers to start the work week

A few windward and mauka showers are expected, with lighter winds and drier conditions by Wednesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds are expected on Monday and Tuesday, along with clouds and passing showers for windward and mauka areas. Rainfall totals should remain on the light side. Winds will become lighter Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest, but the system should stall short of the islands. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form, but very little rainfall is expected. Trade wind weather is expected to return by next weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The high surf advisory has been canceled for north and west shores, but a new swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, which could bring waves to advisory levels again. A slightly elevated east swell and trade wind waves will bring some surf to east-facing shores, while a small swell could keep some waves going for south-facing shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A few windward and mauka showers are expected, with lighter winds and drier conditions by...
Breezy trade winds to start the work week

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.
Oahu woman pleads guilty for role in drug ring
The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
Driver dies after car veers off North Hilo bridge, plunging down steep ravine

Latest News

A few windward and mauka showers are expected, with lighter winds and drier conditions by...
Breezy trade winds to start the work week
A few light passing showers will be possible for windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trades to start the week
A few light passing showers will be possible for windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trade winds to bring light passing showers
More showers are expected to move through the islands this weekend.
Trade winds, shower activity picking up for the weekend