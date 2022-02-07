Trade wind pattern with limited showers to start the work week

Locally breezy trade winds are expected on Monday and Tuesday, along with clouds and passing showers for windward and mauka areas. Rainfall totals should remain on the light side. Winds will become lighter Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest, but the system should stall short of the islands. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form, but very little rainfall is expected. Trade wind weather is expected to return by next weekend.

The high surf advisory has been canceled for north and west shores, but a new swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, which could bring waves to advisory levels again. A slightly elevated east swell and trade wind waves will bring some surf to east-facing shores, while a small swell could keep some waves going for south-facing shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through Monday afternoon.

