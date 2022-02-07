State reports 833 new coronavirus infections; no fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed 833 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the statewide total number of COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 227,284.

There were no new fatalities reported.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 21,158 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

