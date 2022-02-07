Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Samsung’s newest phones will reuse plastic from fishing nets

Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.
Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.(Source: Samsung/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Samsung’s newest devices will also feature a new material.

The electronics company has incorporated plastic from repurposed fish nets into its products.

The new material will be revealed Wednesday when Samsung launches its new Galaxy devices.

Citing a United Nations report, the company says 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year.

They linger in the ocean, trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs and sometimes ending up in food and water sources.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Latest News

Flower shops are seeing the same economic issues as any other retailer.
Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial for Arbery death
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
LIVE: Biden holds press conference with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes