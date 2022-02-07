Tributes
Police responding to ‘possible barricade situation’ in Windward Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavily armed police officers are responding to a ‘possible barricade station’ in Windward Oahu Monday, according to HPD.

As a result of the investigation, Kamehameha Highway was shut down before 1:45 p.m. Monday between Kenekes and Kahana Bay.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

One resident said neighbors near the home were evacuated as a precaution. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic was at a standstill Monday as specialized police units raced to the scene.
Traffic was at a standstill Monday as specialized police units raced to the scene.(HNN)

Details are limited. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

