Officials investigating after dead humpback whale calf found off East Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dead humpback whale calf was found Sunday in waters in the Hawaii Kai area, near the Wailupe Peninsula, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA said it was called to assist with other agencies to remove the roughly 12-foot-long carcass.

They transported it to a University of Hawaii lab to be examined.

The cause of the calf’s death is still under investigation.

Wildlife officials remind the public to call 1-888-256-840 to report any kind of stranding, live or dead.

