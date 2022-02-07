Tributes
On Monday: Team USA’s Nathan Chen returns to the ice for short program competition

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA’s Nathan Chen returns to the ice in Beijing on Monday for the men’s short program as figure skating competition continues.

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on KHNL.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Also on Monday, catch coverage of alpine skiing, speed skating and snowboarding.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games?

See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

