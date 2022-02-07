On Monday: Team USA’s Nathan Chen returns to the ice for short program competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA’s Nathan Chen returns to the ice in Beijing on Monday for the men’s short program as figure skating competition continues.

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on KHNL.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider.

Also on Monday, catch coverage of alpine skiing, speed skating and snowboarding.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games?

See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

