HFD investigating cause of early-morning house fire in Hahaione Valley

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Monday at a home in Hahaione Valley.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the bedroom of a house on Kahena Street.

Ten units, staffed with nearly 40 personnel responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the rear of the small, single-story home.

The family of four got out after hearing the smoke alarm.

The blaze was extinguished just before 4 a.m.

HFD is still looking into the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

