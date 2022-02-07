Tributes
HFD investigating cause of early-morning house fire in Hahaione Valley

Your top local headlines for Feb. 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Monday at a home in Hahaione Valley.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the bedroom of a house on Kahena Street.

Ten units, staffed with nearly 40 personnel responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the rear of the small, single-story home.

The family of four got out after hearing the smoke alarm.

The blaze was extinguished just before 4 a.m.

HFD is still looking into the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

