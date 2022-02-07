HFD investigating cause of early-morning house fire in Hahaione Valley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Monday at a home in Hahaione Valley.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the bedroom of a house on Kahena Street.
Ten units, staffed with nearly 40 personnel responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the rear of the small, single-story home.
The family of four got out after hearing the smoke alarm.
The blaze was extinguished just before 4 a.m.
HFD is still looking into the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.