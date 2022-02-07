Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Germany to return ancestral remains to Hawaii from museums

Your top local headlines for Feb. 7, 2022.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The body overseeing Berlin’s museums will hand over Hawaiian ancestral remains collected by a German naturalist in the 19th century to authorities in Hawaii.

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said Monday that the remains of 32 individuals, known as “iwi kupuna,” will be handed over Friday to a representative of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, a semi-autonomous state agency directed by Native Hawaiians.

“Human remains from colonial contexts have no place in our museums and universities,” Germany’s culture minister, Claudia Roth, said a statement. “Their return must be a priority.”

The remains were part of collections that the heritage foundation took over from Berlin’s Charite hospital in 2011 and whose provenance it is researching. The foundation said the bones were acquired by collector and naturalist Hermann Otto Finsch around 1880 during a voyage to the South Pacific and were sent to Berlin.

Most of the bones are probably several hundred years old and were collected from a beach at Waimanalo on Oahu. Two more skulls came from a place in Hawaii that can’t be identified precisely, the foundation said.

Discussions about repatriating the remains had been ongoing since 2017. The German foundation has said it will return human remains from “colonial contexts” if the countries and groups they come from are known and their return is desired.

In addition to the human remains, the Berlin foundation plans to return to Hawaii this year funerary items that were removed from burial caves around 1885.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Latest News

Kelly Slater celebrates after winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Feb. 5, 2022, in Haleiwa,...
Nearly 50, surfing icon Kelly Slater still catching winning waves
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 7, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2022)