Forecast: Steady winds through Tuesday, easing up on Wednesday

Forecast: Steady winds through Tuesday, lighter winds due on Wednesday
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday. Passing trade wind showers will continue over the next two days favoring the typical windward and mountain areas. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest on Wednesday will produce more stable dry conditions with light and variable sea breeze winds each day through Friday. Clouds will develop over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon with clearing at night.

A very slow downtrend in NW swell/surf will continue through Monday, but another pulse of WNW swell is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday, potentially boosting surf to HSA levels again. This swell will slowly lower into Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into next weekend. Longer range guidance hints at a larger NW swell in just over a week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

