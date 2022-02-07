Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Community group plans to sue Navy, seeking permanent shutdown of Red Hill fuel tanks

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is facing a new legal challenge over its Red Hill fuel storage facility.

A group called the Wai Ola Alliance announced Monday it is moving forward with its plan to sue the Navy to shut down its Red Hill fuel tanks for good.

It released a statement saying the facility is too large, too old and too complicated to be operated safely.

The group said back in November, it sent federal officials a 90-day notice letter threatening suit.

“Since then, the Navy has ignored the activists while dealing with the explosive news of two major ‘spills’ in 2021 that poisoned the water in military housing occupied by hundreds of people,” the group said, adding “the military has been polluting Halawa Stream with polluted water as it tries to flush out contamination from the Red Hill pipe system.”

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Navy for comment but has not heard back yet.

The news comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it planned to conduct an underground storage tank inspection and a spill prevention inspection the week of Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Latest News

The body overseeing Berlin’s museums will hand over Hawaiian ancestral remains collected from a...
Germany to return ancestral remains to Hawaii from museums
Kelly Slater celebrates after winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Feb. 5, 2022, in Haleiwa,...
Nearly 50, surfing icon Kelly Slater still catching winning waves
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 7, 2022)