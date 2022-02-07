Community group plans to sue Navy, seeking permanent shutdown of Red Hill fuel tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is facing a new legal challenge over its Red Hill fuel storage facility.

A group called the Wai Ola Alliance announced Monday it is moving forward with its plan to sue the Navy to shut down its Red Hill fuel tanks for good.

It released a statement saying the facility is too large, too old and too complicated to be operated safely.

The group said back in November, it sent federal officials a 90-day notice letter threatening suit.

“Since then, the Navy has ignored the activists while dealing with the explosive news of two major ‘spills’ in 2021 that poisoned the water in military housing occupied by hundreds of people,” the group said, adding “the military has been polluting Halawa Stream with polluted water as it tries to flush out contamination from the Red Hill pipe system.”

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Navy for comment but has not heard back yet.

The news comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it planned to conduct an underground storage tank inspection and a spill prevention inspection the week of Feb. 28.

