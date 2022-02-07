Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:53 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control...
2 people seriously injured in Sand Island after dump truck loses control

Latest News

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event...
US skating star Chen, Japanese rival Hanyu set for showdown
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier Airlines offers $3 billion for Spirit, creating huge budget carrier
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach