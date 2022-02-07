Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After a longtime K-9 turns in his badge, Hawaii County welcomes a new officer to the force

K-9 officer Falcon retired with honors in Hilo Friday.
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police welcomed a new officer to the force recently — and his salary and training are mostly covered by donations.

But his career didn’t begin without a nod to his predecessor in a special ceremony on Hawaii Island.

K-9 officer Falcon retired with honors in Hilo Friday.

The 9-year-old lab mix served the department and the county for seven and a half years.

His primary work this past year was finding children in danger — like a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Pahoa town.

“They were able to locate that little boy who was hiding in a bush and reunited him with his family and they were able to sleep that night,” said Amanda Leonard, coordinator and branch chief of the state Attorney General’s Missing Child Center – Hawaii.

He’s had quite the career, but it was time to trade in his vest for years of well-deserved rest.

The young hotshot taking his place: K-9 Scout, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois.

“We look forward to K-9 Scout carrying that torch and we look forward to the many successes that scout brings to this department and this community,” Leonard said.

These top tier dogs don’t come cheap as you may imagine. Scout’s price tag and handler training costs were around $16,000 — all covered by the Hawaii Island K9 Association.

“Law enforcement across the country has to do more with less, we have less support, less equipment and less training, and when we get the public and the community to support us and what we are trying to do, which is keep everybody safe, we really appreciate it,” said Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho.

Scout’s primary focus will be searching for missing children, but he has also been trained for cadaver work.

As for Falcon, retirement means more time with his family, happy to have him home full time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
‘Totally avoidable’: Hawaii County officials urge caution on roads after jump in deadly crashes
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
Downtown Honolulu / file image
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline, hitting a 46-day low
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Latest News

HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 7, 2022)
As the Omicron surge begins to wane in Hawaii, the pressure to ease COVID restrictions is...
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users