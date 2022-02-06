Sea Life Park releases 2 honu into the wild in first release of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two honu are now enjoying life in the wild following Sea Life Park’s first honu release of 2022.

The two young turtles were released from the parks conservation and breeding program on Saturday. In order for them to be released, the park said their shells grew to 35 centimeters in length, which is optimal for survival in the wild.

To date, Sea Life Park has released over 17,000 hatchlings back into the ocean.

“Most of our turtles are 70 to 80 years old and they’ve had hatchlings every year for all that time on our own little beach right at their habitat. It’s a nice, safe protected area for them to lay their eggs,” Sea Life Park Aquarist Supervisor Michelle Benedict said.

The next turtle release is planned for April 24, in celebration of Earth Day.

Saturday’s release was in partnership with the Waimanalo Limu Hui, whose mission is dedicated to restoring key algae species in Hawaii waters.

