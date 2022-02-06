Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sea Life Park releases 2 honu into the wild in first release of the year

Two new sea turtles released Saturday by Sea Life Park.
Two new sea turtles released Saturday by Sea Life Park.(Sea Life Park)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two honu are now enjoying life in the wild following Sea Life Park’s first honu release of 2022.

The two young turtles were released from the parks conservation and breeding program on Saturday. In order for them to be released, the park said their shells grew to 35 centimeters in length, which is optimal for survival in the wild.

To date, Sea Life Park has released over 17,000 hatchlings back into the ocean.

“Most of our turtles are 70 to 80 years old and they’ve had hatchlings every year for all that time on our own little beach right at their habitat. It’s a nice, safe protected area for them to lay their eggs,” Sea Life Park Aquarist Supervisor Michelle Benedict said.

The next turtle release is planned for April 24, in celebration of Earth Day.

Saturday’s release was in partnership with the Waimanalo Limu Hui, whose mission is dedicated to restoring key algae species in Hawaii waters.

For more details on Sea Life Park, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.
Oahu woman pleads guilty for role in drug ring
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns
The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
Driver dies after car veers off North Hilo bridge, plunging down steep ravine

Latest News

HNN File image
Driver, 29, killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Punaluu
THE FALLOUT is something special.
Terry Hunter reviews THE FALLOUT
2022 Winter Olympics
On Saturday: Figure skating, speed skating competition continues in Beijing
According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control...
2 people seriously injured in Sand Island after dump truck loses control