On Saturday: Figure skating, speed skating competition continues in Beijing

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The action on the slopes and at the rink continues at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, with competition in

Here’s what to watch on KHNL:

  • Starting at 9 a.m., coverage of men’s speed skating continues. You can also catch competition in cross country and freestyle skiing.
  • Starting at 3 p.m., watch coverage of figure skating, alpine skiing and men’s luge.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games? Saturday will also feature hockey, skiing and luge. See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 18 new COVID fatalities, a single-day record in wake of Omicron surge
U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.
Oahu woman pleads guilty for role in drug ring
According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control...
2 people seriously injured in Sand Island after dump truck loses control
Turo released a statement and said they’ve been working with policymakers on how to establish a...
Lawmakers consider banning peer-to-peer car rentals amid overtourism concerns

