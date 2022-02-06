On Saturday: Figure skating, speed skating competition continues in Beijing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The action on the slopes and at the rink continues at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, with competition in

Here’s what to watch on KHNL:

Starting at 9 a.m., coverage of men’s speed skating continues. You can also catch competition in cross country and freestyle skiing.

Starting at 3 p.m., watch coverage of figure skating, alpine skiing and men’s luge.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games? Saturday will also feature hockey, skiing and luge. See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

