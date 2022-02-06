Tributes
Police seek any signs of man missing after west Maui camping trip

Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.
Joseph Wyatt, 37, is missing, and was last seen on Maui Thursday.(MPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

MPD is seeking information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Joseph Wyatt, who was last seen at his Honokawai home on Thursday evening.

Wyatt’s girlfriend reported him and his dog missing after they failed to return home from a short camping trip. Wyatt’s vehicle was found unattended at Maui’s Nakalele Point.

On Friday, Wyatt’s dog was found in good health in the area and turned over to police a day later. There were no other signs of Wyatt, however.

Police describe Wyatt as Caucasian, standing 5′ 8″ tall, about 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt, and brown Olukai slippers.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department by calling (808)244-6400, and refer to MPD report #22-004063.

