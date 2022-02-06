Tributes
In 7th traffic fatality, man dies after crashing off bridge on Hawaii Island

The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later...
The adult male driver of a small SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning on Highway 19 in North Hilo.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near Papaaloa between the 18 and 19 mile marker.

Traffic investigators said the car veered onto the right shoulder, hit a support column on the Nanue Bridge and went down a ravine, eventually catching fire.

Authorities said the man was found unresponsive and was airlifted to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe that speed is a primary factor in this crash.

A woman who was near the scene at the time of the crash said she saw the car burning below the bridge.

“We stopped on the side because we saw the people and quickly asked, ‘What’s going on? Was there an accident?’ Because there was something burning under the bridge,” said Sara Martinez, a witness. “They said we think there is a car that went down, and it’s burning and there might be somebody stuck in there.”

Following the crash, the road was shut down for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Hawaii County Police Department’s Traffic Unit said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and the person who died has not been identified.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the seventh traffic fatality on Hawaii Island compared to three during this same time last year.

Police ask any any witnesses of the incident to call CrimeStoppers (808) 961-8300.

