Driver, 29, killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Punaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night in the Punaluu area.

According to HPD, the crash happened just after 9:45 p.m.

The driver was heading south on Kamehameha Highway when police said he veered off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police don’t yet know if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

This marks Oahu’s 5th traffic fatality of the year, which is the same number of deaths this same time last year, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

