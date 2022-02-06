Tributes
Driver, 29, killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Punaluu

HNN File image
HNN File image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night in the Punaluu area.

According to HPD, the crash happened just after 9:45 p.m.

The driver was heading south on Kamehameha Highway when police said he veered off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police don’t yet know if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

This marks Oahu’s 5th traffic fatality of the year, which is the same number of deaths this same time last year, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

