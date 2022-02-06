Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Breezy trade winds to bring light passing showers

A few light passing showers are possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will pick up speed over the next few days, bringing clouds and a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas. A mid-level disturbance to the east may keep rainfall chances a bit higher for the east end of the island chain, including some afternoon showers for the leeward slopes of Hawaii Island. Trade winds and showers will ease up around midweek.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A high surf advisory has been extended through Sunday afternoon for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with the next moderate swell expected sometime Tuesday. A slight increase in short-period wind waves is expected for east shores, along with a small south swell. A small craft advisory will take effect Sunday for the windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island as the trade winds build.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A few light passing showers will be possible for windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trades to start the week

Most Read

Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 10 additional COVID fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,204
U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.
Oahu woman pleads guilty for role in drug ring
First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m.
Man crushed by mechanical equipment in serious condition, EMS says

Latest News

A few light passing showers will be possible for windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trades to start the week
More showers are expected to move through the islands this weekend.
Trade winds, shower activity picking up for the weekend
Tracking trade winds this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues