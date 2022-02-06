Breezy trade winds to bring light passing showers

Trade winds will pick up speed over the next few days, bringing clouds and a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas. A mid-level disturbance to the east may keep rainfall chances a bit higher for the east end of the island chain, including some afternoon showers for the leeward slopes of Hawaii Island. Trade winds and showers will ease up around midweek.

A high surf advisory has been extended through Sunday afternoon for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with the next moderate swell expected sometime Tuesday. A slight increase in short-period wind waves is expected for east shores, along with a small south swell. A small craft advisory will take effect Sunday for the windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island as the trade winds build.

