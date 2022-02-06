4 fatalities, 916 COVID cases reported across Hawaii Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 916 new COVID-19 infections across Hawaii reported Sunday.

This brings the overall case count of infections to 226,451 since the pandemic began.

There were also 4 new fatalities Sunday, pushing Hawaii’s death toll to 1,226.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 22,808 cases.

Saturday saw a record-high number of fatalities reported in a single day. Click here to read more.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.