4 fatalities, 916 COVID cases reported across Hawaii Sunday

Maui testing site / HNN File
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 916 new COVID-19 infections across Hawaii reported Sunday.

This brings the overall case count of infections to 226,451 since the pandemic began.

There were also 4 new fatalities Sunday, pushing Hawaii’s death toll to 1,226.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 22,808 cases.

Saturday saw a record-high number of fatalities reported in a single day. Click here to read more.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

