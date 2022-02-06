2 people seriously injured in crash after dump truck loses control
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Saturday after a dump truck lost control and crashed into vehicles.
Officials said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sand Island Access Road.
According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control crashing into two vehicles.
EMS said they treated a 45-year-old man who was in a sedan and the driver of the dump truck, who is in his 50s.
Officials said a parked red vehicle that had no passengers inside was also damaged in the crash.
