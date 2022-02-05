Tributes
With Army dredging project posing threat, divers quickly move corals to safety

More than 70 colonies of coral are now safe from an Army dredging project in Honolulu Harbor.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 70 colonies of coral are now safe from an Army dredging project in Honolulu Harbor.

The Army initially promised to move the coral, but the state said they were ultimately tasked with the relocation.

The state DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, along with a private contractor, cut the coral heads on Tuesday and transplanted them to the opposite side of the harbor.

“The biologists with the state have selected an adequate site, so hopefully it can add to the habitat over there at the recipient,” said DAR Biologist Kim Fuller.

The Army said it completed the necessary environmental consultations with the EPA before starting the dredging project and that it implemented measures to minimize impacts on the coral.

“While we appreciate the need for periodic dredging of the busy commercial harbor, we have an obligation to protect coral reefs no matter where they lie,” said DAR Administrator Brian Neilson. “This channel dredging project already caused significant coral damage adjacent to the channel last year.”

The state said it cost about $40,000 to relocate the corals.

