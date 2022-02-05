Trade winds, shower activity picking up for the weekend

An area of showers will move over the islands from east to west, with most of the shower activity focused over windward and mauka areas. Meanwhile, front about 200 miles northwest of Kauai is dissipating. That will allow high pressure to build, resulting in breezier trade winds Sunday into Monday. Drier conditions and lighter winds are expected again around midweek.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands through this afternoon. Another west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday. East shores will have some shoulder-high sets from a swell generated by trade winds far upstream. South shores will also have a few waves from long-period swell energy from the Southern Hemisphere.

