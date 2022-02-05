Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

On Saturday: Speed skating gets underway in Beijing; figure skating competition continues

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be lots of action on the rink Saturday in Beijing as the Winter Olympics continues.

Here’s what to watch on KHNL:

  • Starting at 9 a.m., coverage of cross-country skiing begins. You can also catch competition in men’s lung runs, speed skating and women’s ski jumping.
  • Starting at 3 p.m., you can catch coverage of short track, figure skating and free skate.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games? Saturday will also feature curling, hockey and snowboarding. See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua.
Bill seeks to stiffen penalty for child murderers
Radio hosts said they hope these funds will be able to help the people of Tonga recover,...
Radiothon raises thousands for those impacted by Tonga eruption, tsunami
Mother and daughter doubtful move back date will happen soon at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
State: Testing not military timeline will determine when families can move back
Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
The requirement took effect Jan. 24 and will drop Monday.
Maui County drops booster mandate for restaurants, bars as COVID cases drop