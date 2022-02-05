Radiothon raises thousands for those impacted by Tonga eruption, tsunami

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A radiothon on Oahu is raising money to help with disaster relief in Tonga following a devastating eruption and tsunami that happened nearly three weeks ago.

The “Kokua for Tonga” campaign, which was launched by iHeartMedia, has raised $17,000 so far.

The radio company is hoping to raise more before the campaign ends on Friday at midnight.

The money will go toward the Tonga Red Cross Society to help buy supplies.

“Fresh water, tarps, ropes, so they can have some type of shelter. These are things they need immediately,” said Jimmy “Da Geek” Bender, producer for KSSK morning show. “They’ll be needing other stuff down the road, like cans of SPAM and containers full of food, but right now these are the things they need immediately.”

Radio hosts said they hope these funds will be able to help the people of Tonga recover.

In the meantime, the nation is currently under lockdown in attempt to contain a COVID outbreak.

