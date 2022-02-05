Patience wears thin as hundreds of military families still displaced by tainted water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than two months since the state warned military residents to stop using the the Navy’s contaminated water, and some displaced families say they just can’t take it anymore.

“I’ve just cycled between depression, despair, anxiety over and over again since November, and on top of that, my entire family was ill,” said Lacey Quintero, resident of Officer Field Area Housing.

Quintero said she just wants stability.

She, her husband and two children were forced from their home at Hickam two months ago.

“We’re so tired of living in the hotels that we’re moving out of base housing,” said Quintero. “We’re still fronting all the costs.”

“Like, I’m about to take the kids to iHop for dinner and that’s another cost that we’re front loading,” she added. “Parking, roads, resort fees, all of these things add up day to day.”

More than 4,000 military households were forced from their homes last December as officials came up with a plan to clean their pipes.

Early on, some residents were told they could move back home around the new year, but the timeline has been repeatedly pushed back.

On Thursday night, the Army said residents of Red Hill housing could be the first to return as soon next week. And it said families at Aliamanu Military Reservation could be home at the end of February.

However, the state Health Department said that hinges on test results.

Meantime, trust is wearing thin.

Numerous families have complained that the flushing of their pipes released fumes into their homes.

“I mean, I could turn on my faucet, and I still saw vapors coming off my water,” Quintero recalled. “And my home had been flushed twice.”

Families like the Quinteros are getting support from groups like Punana Leo O Manoa, who put together a donation drive for books, snacks, blankets and activities for the keiki.

“I don’t think our keiki should have to suffer because of poor decisions being made,” said Kahoku Lindsey-Asing of Punana Leo O Manoa.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.